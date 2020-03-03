Teresa Giudice Flaunts Her Recent Boob Job While Wearing A Stunning Black And Gold One-Piece

Over the weekend, Teresa Giudice spent some time at the beach, soaking up the sun. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star flaunted her recent boob job by wearing a black and gold one-piece bathing suit, reports The Daily Mail.

The 47-year-old looked hot as ever reclining in a lounge chair covered by a white beach towel. Teresa’s swimsuit flaunted her incredible chest and showed off her curvy breasts and ample cleavage. Teresa also flaunted her killer figure and her long, stunning legs.

She couldn’t help but add a little bling to her beachy ensemble, sporting several gold bracelets, a matching necklace, and tinted sunglasses with a brow bar. Her fingernails were freshly manicured with french tips, and the reality star left her long dark hair down, allowing it to fall across her shoulder.

Teresa shared a few snapshots of herself in the outfit to her Instagram page on Saturday, although in the social media post, she was wearing a black Balmain cover-up. Everything else in her Instagram pics was the same as those shared in the article. Per her Instagram geotag, she was at the Eden Roc resort hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

Even her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, approved of her sexy look. He commented on her share with several flame emoji to express his approval.

According to The Daily Mail, her silver purse patterned with butterflies was designed by De Vesi.

Hundreds of Teresa’s fans flocked to her Instagram slideshow to praise the RHONJ star’s impeccable figure and her good looks. Several people told her she inspired them and that they were impressed with the strength she’s shown during the most recent season of RHONJ.

“You deserve to start thinking about Theresa now. You look amazing,” wrote one person.

“Good for you! I hope you find a young hot rich guy to party with! You deserve it!!!” gushed another fan.

“Thanks for sharing, you and your girls are so inspiring and fabulous!!! I miss FL now in AZ,” contributed a third user.

“You look so stunning with dark hair, you look younger,” complimented a fourth admirer, inserting a flame and red heart emoji to their remark.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Teresa admitted to feeling “embarrassed” by her actions during the tenth season of Real Housewives of New Jersey. At one point during the season, she encouraged Danielle Staub to pull fellow housewife Margert Joseph by the hair. Despite her admittance to being ashamed of her actions, Teresa allegedly has no desire to leave the franchise behind.