Olivia Culpo Sizzles In A Pink Mini Dress With A Scandalous Neckline

Brunette bombshell Olivia Culpo stunned her 4.6 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot update in which she rocked a bold look while wading through the water on a beach. Olivia’s legs were immersed nearly up to her knees, although she looked more ready to walk the red carpet than to swim in the ocean in her glamorous mini dress.

Olivia didn’t include a geotag or reference to the location where the photo was taken, but the water around her was crystal clear and the beach behind her was packed with lounge chairs, umbrellas to block the sunshine, and several people enjoying the weather. However, the focal point of the snap was Olivia’s breathtaking ensemble.

The stunner from Rhode Island wore a pink mini dress in a vibrant magenta hue that looked stunning against her bronzed skin. The dress featured thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders, and a plunging v-neck that revealed a scandalous amount of cleavage. The dress was cut a few inches below the beauty’s bust and showed off a major amount of skin.

The plunging neckline of the relatively simple bodice transformed into a flirty, ruffled skirt with three tiers of ruffles covering Olivia’s hips and thighs. The dress came a few inches down her thighs, showing off plenty of her long, lean legs.

Olivia’s brunette locks were parted in the middle and slicked back into a low bun or ponytail. She didn’t add a single accessory to the look beyond a pair of hoop earrings, allowing the dress to speak for itself and allowing the neckline to shine. Olivia’s makeup was minimal, with just a pop of color in her choice of bold pink lipstick.

Olivia’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 16,400 likes within just 15 minutes, including a like from fellow model Devon Windsor. The post also received 87 comments from the brunette beauty’s eager followers in the same brief time span.

“Someone tell me where this dress is from,” said one fan who loved Olivia’s look.

“When the lip color fits the dress to perfection!! Love it. We are SO ready for summer!!” another fan added.

One follower referenced Olivia’s location in the comments section, and said “style in the sea.”

“Ready for the good times!” another follower commented.

The brunette beauty wears all types of fashion-forward looks, but seems to particularly enjoy showing off her toned legs. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner shared a snap from her trip to Milan, Italy in which she posed on the edge of a luxurious stone tub. For the post, Olivia wore a scandalously short black mini dress that put her legs on full display.