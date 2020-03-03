‘RHOA’ Star Nene Leakes Reacts To Rumors Claiming Kandi Burruss Is The Highest Paid Cast Member

Nene Leakes was asked about the reports claiming she is not the highest paid member of the Bravo series.

Nene Leakes recently appeared on the hit podcast of Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, and Jac Vanek, The LadyGang, and during her chat with the hosts, the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member was confronted with questions about her Bravo salary.

Months after Kenya Moore told talk show host Wendy Williams that she believed it was Kandi Burruss who was the highest paid cast member of the Bravo reality series, Leakes explained that when it comes to the salaries of her co-stars, the ladies of the show haven’t exchanged information regarding how much they are being paid for their full-time roles.

“You know, I heard rumors that Kandi [Burruss] was the highest-paid Housewife,” Nene explained in a sneak peek at the podcast episode, according to a March 2 report from Entertainment Tonight. “So, I don’t know. I don’t know. We don’t know. I think everybody kinda assumes. What I do know is that I like my check. I don’t know what whoever’s making. I don’t really care!”

According to the report, Burruss wasn’t thrilled when Moore first came forward with claims of her being the highest paid cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and wondered where the information was coming from. Burruss then told Entertainment Tonight that she hadn’t told anyone how much she is making. Instead, she simply said that the network has treated her well, and treats everyone else well who stars on their show.

As for Leakes, she agreed with Burruss that she and her co-stars are taken care of by Bravo and paid well before saying that when it came to her negotiations with Bravo, she wasn’t worried about what the rest of the cast was making. Leakes also joked that if someone on the cast is making more than she is, she knows the aren’t getting “much more.”

“It may be $5 more, so she can keep it,” Leakes said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Leakes recently admitted that when it comes to returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its upcoming 13th season, she is “very undecided” at this point in time. While appearing on an episode of The Talk at the end of last month, via People, Leakes admitted that while she feels the series is her “baby” because she was with it when it first began, she doesn’t know how much more time she wants to spend around women who are “attacking and being very malicious.”