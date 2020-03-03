UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Looks Smoking Hot In Jumpsuit With Plunging Neckline

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a simple snap taken while she was out and about. As Arianny indicated in the geotag of the post, the picture was captured in Beverly Hills, California, although she posed in front of a fairly neutral backdrop that could have been located anywhere.

Arianny showed off her curvaceous physique in a tan jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. The jumpsuit had two strips of fabric over her ample assets, which stretched over her shoulders at the top and attached to the torso of the jumpsuit below. The fabric could barely contain Arianny’s curves, and the neckline revealed a scandalous amount of cleavage.

The torso of the jumpsuit skimmed over Arianny’s toned stomach and thighs before adding a bit more volume on her lower body with a wide-legged cut trouser. She added a pair of metallic strappy sandals to finish the look, as well as some delicate bracelets and earrings. Arianny allowed the neckline of the jumpsuit to be the focal point of the look, and didn’t distract from it with any necklaces or accessories around her neck.

Arianny’s long brunette locks were pulled up into a sleek bun, and she had a simple yet chic beauty look. Her skin looked flawless, her eye makeup was minimal, and she finished it off with a bold red lip that added a splash of color to the ensemble. Arianny made sure to tag her makeup artist, Elizabeth Suj, in the caption of the post, as well as the photographer who captured the shot.

Arianny’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 14,200 likes within just four hours. Many of the UFC ring girl’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the ensemble, and the post received 164 comments in the same four hour time span.

“Just on fire babe,” one fan commented.

Another follower couldn’t seem to believe how stunning Arianny looked, and said “are you for real??”

“Truly amazing!” one fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Another fan raved about the brunette bombshell’s style and said “your outfits are so fashionable and trendy!!”

Whether she’s rocking her ring attire or just a casual look, Arianny’s outfits always manage to show off her curves. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner rocked a black UFC-branded sports bra in a behind-the-scenes snap taken in the Chartway Arena. Though Arianny seemed to intend to give the UFC stylist and make-up artist praise with a close-up snap, the picture also showcased plenty of cleavage.