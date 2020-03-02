Buxom Blond Laci Kay Somers Sizzles In Black Lacy Underwear & Hoodie

Instagram sensation Laci Kay Somers thrilled her 10.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she flaunted her curves in a revealing ensemble.

Laci didn’t include a geotag on the post to indicate where the shot was taken, but she posed inside, near a sliding glass doorway. A bed with a wooden frame and gray shag rug underneath was visible behind her, and lights were visible in the background as well.

The focal point of the shot, however, was Laci’s curvaceous physique. The buxom blond rocked a pair of skimpy black lace underwear that left little to the imagination. The underwear had a small triangular patch of fabric on the front to cover up any NSFW bits, and two thin straps that stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style elongated her legs and drew more attention to her hourglass physique.

Though her lower body was barely dressed, her upper body was more prepared for chilly weather. Laci had a black cropped hoodie on with long sleeves. However, the blond bombshell made the ensemble a bit sexier by simply holding the sweater closed, giving her fans a tantalizing peek at her chest. She finished off the look with a bold pink beanie atop her long icy blond locks, which cascaded down her chest in soft curls.

Laci kept the accessories simple, adding a belly button ring and not much else. The photo was cropped right above her knees, so fans weren’t able to see whether or not the stunner was wearing shoes.

Her beauty look was simple yet stunning, with a soft pink shade on her lips and minimal eye makeup that accentuated her blue eyes without being too over the top.

Laci’s eager Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 37,200 likes within just one hour. It also racked up 751 comments from her fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look and to shower Laci with praise.

“Looking beautiful,” one fan commented.

“Awesome view,” another fan added.

“Happy monday my sweet little angel forever lovely,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji including hearts and heart eyes emoji.

Yet another follower kept things simple and just said “so perfect!”

Whether she’s in lingerie or a bikini, Laci loves to flaunt her curvaceous physique on Instagram. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a short video in which she rocked an impossibly tiny gold bikini that could barely contain her curves.