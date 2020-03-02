Australian Model Laura Amy Slays In White String Bikini

Fitness model Laura Amy gave her 803,000 Instagram followers something to talk about Monday, March 2, when she shared a smoking hot update that proved hard to be ignored. The model showed off her insane curves in a tiny string bikini from Fashion Nova.

The snapshot saw the Aussie babe taking a photo of herself inside her “new apartment.” Laura sat on the clean wooden floor with her legs propped to the side. She looked at her phone’s screen as she took the photo. A full-body mirror, a work desk with an Apple iMac sitting on top, several decors, and a gray cushioned chair were seen at the backdrop.

The 27-year-old model wore an all-white bikini set which had a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage. The tiny top featured classic triangle cups with thin straps that tied behind her neck and around her back. She wore a matching pair of bottoms that were equally skimpy. The swimwear also featured thin straps that were tied on her slender hips.

The raven-haired beauty kept her look simple and opted to wear minimal jewelry such as a gold bangle and a dainty ring. She wore her usual full makeup look that consisted of defined eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and mascara. She completed her glamorous look with a nude satin lipstick.

It was unclear whether Laura sported a wig in the latest snap as another photo — which was uploaded a day ago — suggested that she was blond. In the recent snapshot, she had medium-length black hair and wore a cap over it.

The model’s fans couldn’t seem to get enough of the sheer display of skin. Within just two hours of being live on her account, the post amassed over 7,600 likes and upwards of 180 comments. Many of her Instagram followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new smoking hot update. Others were speechless, opting to use a combination of emoji instead.

“Your apartment looks good and clean. You are so beautiful, a keeper,” one follower commented on the post.

“Hope your move to your new apartment went well. You look so pretty!!” another fan wrote, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look so fit and beautiful. Your tan is unreal! Nice apartment, by the way. Congratulations!” a third social media user stated.

“You can do no wrong. You look so hot and toned! How do you do it??? Teach me your ways,” a fourth Instagram fan added.