Larsa Pippen Looks Flawless In Tight Leather Pants & Green Bomber Jacket

Larsa Pippen took to social media earlier today to share a photo of herself clad in pair of insanely tight-fitting leather pants and a fashionable bomber jacket. As those who follow the mother-of-four on social media know, she has shared a ton of different photos from partnerships that she does with various online retailers in recent weeks, tagging them in her captions. Earlier today, however, Pippen opted to share a quote instead.

In the stunning new selfie, the Chicago native stood against a white wall in a room that appeared to be in her home. She looked down at the camera while posing for the snap and wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high and tight ponytail. The stunner added a sleek application of makeup to her look — one that included fierce eyeshadow and mascara — while accessorizing with big hoop earrings.

Her enviable figure was fully visible in a pair of tight leather pants that hugged her every curve. The black bottoms had a number of zippers, including one running up the middle, as well as two near the pockets. On top, the 45-year-old sported a green bomber jacket, while she completed the sexy and casual outfit with a pair of black combat boots.

In the caption, the bombshell shared a quote about time and not wasting it on people who don’t deserve it.

Since the update went live on her page, it’s earned Pippen a ton of attention from her 1.9 million fans, racking up over 11,000 likes in addition to upward of 130-plus comments. Many followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more simply dropped a line to let her know that they are very big fans.

“Is it weird when chocolate melts in your hand instantly, from being so Hot,” one follower wrote.

“Ur caption, I needed to read something like that. Thank you,” a second Instagrammer chimed in, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Hoping to be this hot after having 4 kids,” one more fan chimed in.

