Aussie Stunner Gabby Epstein Rocks A Minuscule Snakeskin Bikini While Cuddling With A Horse On The Beach

Gabby Epstein flaunted her incredible bikini body in her latest Instagram appearance, which also featured a very special guest.

The Aussie stunner took to her account on the social media platform on Monday to delight her 2.3 million followers with the eye-popping post, which included a total of four photos. In the images, Gabby was seen standing in the sand on a beautiful beach while cuddling up to a large, brown-and-white horse. She looked delighted to be sharing the spotlight with the sweet animal, and even noted in the caption of her post that she would be willing to drop everything to move to a farm “and get a bunch of animals.”

Fans were delighted by the appearance of Gabby’s four-legged friend, but that’s not all that captivated their attention. The blond bombshell herself was quite a sight in a minuscule bikini from Luli Fama Swimwear that left very little to the imagination.

Gabby sent pulses racing in the itty-bitty two-piece that boasted a snakeskin pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though the model’s NSFW showing of skin had likely already done the job. The set included a halter-style top with string straps that wrapped around her neck and rib cage. It also had scandalously tiny triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets, making for a racy display of cleavage and sideboob.

The Instagram hottie also sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The swimwear showcased Gabby’s pert derriere and sculpted legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Gabby accessorized her barely-there swimwear by adorning her fingers with a set of statement rings that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down in loose, beachy waves that cascaded behind her back. As for her beauty, the model wore a bright red lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Australian cutie’s latest Instagram post some love. It has racked up over 19,000 likes within its first two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Gabby’s jaw-dropping display.

“Aw this is just so sweet,” one person wrote.

Another said that Gabby was “absolutely, breathtakingly beautiful and gorgeous.”

“So obsessed with you,” commented a third.

Gabby is far from shy about showing off her flawless figure on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her showing some skin again in a sexy, polka-dot one-piece with a plunging neckline. That look proved popular with her followers as well, who awarded the upload nearly 74,000 likes.