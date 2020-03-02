‘Maxim’ Beauty Kara Del Toro Shows Off Her ‘Good Side’ In Unzipped Cardigan

Kara Del Toro took to social media earlier today to share a sexy photo of herself clad in an unzipped cardigan. Over the past few days, the model has stunned in a few different shots where she rocked NSFW swimwear, including a brown one-piece and a sexy white bikini. Today, she opted to cover up a little bit more only in something that was dressier but still left little to the imagination.

In the first image in the series of four, Del Toro sat on a window sill at an undisclosed location. The model looked nothing short of stunning, wearing her long, dark locks down and waved and adding white clips to each side of her part. The Maxim smokeshow accessorized the look with a pair of big hoop earrings and put her killer figure on full display in a sexy ensemble.

On the top, the starlet rocked a tight-fitting white cardigan that she wore unzipped, exposing much of her chest for the camera while offering a glimpse of her tanned tummy as well. She teamed the top with light-colored jeans that hugged her at the waist before flaring out at the bottom. She added a pair of white heeled boots, as well as a matching clutch. The next three photos showed the beauty in the same stunning outfit — only posing in different ways and at different angles.

In the caption of the image, she told her fans that this was her “good side.”

The photos have only been live on her page for a short time but they have earned her a ton of attention already, racking up an impressive 13,000 likes, as well as 130-plus comments. Some social media users took to the update to let Del Toro know that she doesn’t have a “bad side” while countless others raved over her beauty.

“Dying to see the bad side…scratch that—every side,” one fan wrote, adding a silly face emoji.

“Every side is your good side sweetie,” a second Instagram user added.

“Kara, beautiful, and what’s your bad side? I don’t see it,” another commented, also posting a number of flame and heart-eye emoji.

This was not the first time in recent weeks that Del Toro put on a chesty display for the camera. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another skimpy outfit, that time wearing a tight black dress that dipped down her chest. She accessorized with a pair of gorgeous earrings in addition to a simple necklace. As usual, that photo earned her a ton of attention.