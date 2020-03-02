Critics Question Ron Johnson’s Timing Of Burisma Subpoena Request

Just one day after Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary, an investigation over his son’s ties to a Ukrainian energy company has been opened by Republicans in congress. US Senator Ron Johnson issued a letter to the Senate Homeland Security Committee – of which he is the chair – asking to schedule a meeting to discuss issuing subpoenas as part of that investigation.

Catherine Herridge of CBS News tweeted out the announcement of the meeting, as well as photos of the letter Johnson sent to the committee on Monday morning. Herridge explained Johnson specifically wants to subpoena a witness that is tied to both Burisma and a United States-based firm. At issue, according to the Senator is that there are some government records his committee has obtained that raise new questions about whether or not Biden’s son, Hunter, or the presidential candidate himself might have done something untoward in order to get the younger Biden onto the Burisma board.

Not long after Herridge issued her tweet, critics on the social media site took issue with the way she was reporting the story, as well as the timing of the letter. Susan Hennessey, who is a political analyst with CNN summed up quite a few of the objections from others on Twitter with her own post.

“What a massive coincidence that the very moment Joe Biden’s campaign regains momentum, the Burisma story we’ve hear nothing about for weeks comes roaring back to life. Just embarrassing for media to be covering this as a serious story at this point.”

Kurt Eichenwald, a published author, and well-known Donald Trump adversary had similar comments on Twitter, but went after Herridge more than he did Johnson, calling her “easily manipulated.” He then pointed out Ron Johnson brought this issue back the very day after Biden won the South Carolina primary but that wasn’t the biggest issue.

Eichenwald pointed out the GOP has effectively dropped any real interest in investigating Burisma when Joe Biden lost the Iowa primary and his campaign seemed dead in the water. He then took issue with Herridge’s lack of looking into whether a letter like the one Johnson wrote is usually issued on a Sunday. He also wanted the reported to dig a bit deeper into why now was the right time to start looking at subpoenas, right before Super Tuesday could decide Democratic nomination.

For now, Ron Johnson’s intent to issue subpoenas is just intent as it doesn’t appear the committee has had a meeting to determine the next course of action. What happens if they go through with it will be interesting to watch.