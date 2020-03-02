Hannah Palmer Tugs At Bikini Top In NSFW New Bang Energy Video

Hannah Palmer tugged at her bikini top and looked nothing short of spectacular in a brand new video that was shared for her army of fans. As those who follow the blond bombshell on the platform are well aware, she is one of the wildly popular Bang Energy models and she regularly shares both photos and videos to promote the brand.

Earlier today, the Instagram star dropped a short clip where she showcased her amazing figure in another scandalous ensemble. The clip began with the smokeshow standing in a skimpy white bikini that had a flower pattern on it. The suit dipped low into her chest and the model tugged in the middle, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. She added a pair of string bottoms that barely covered her modesty, flaunting her gorgeous legs as well.

The social media sensation wore her long blond locks down and waved and also wore a beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The seconds-long video also showed Palmer’s fellow model, who rocked a revealing pink bikini that likewise showcased her figure. In one part of the clip, the two girls held hands while emerging out of the pool. As expected, they also sipped Bang Energy drinks in the clip.

In the caption of the update, Palmer called herself the “birthday girl.” Since the post went live, it has earned her a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 16,000 likes and 300-plus comments within just two hours. Most fans commented on the video update to wish her a happy birthday while countless others couldn’t help but gush over her incredible physique. A few more had no words and opted to chime in using emoji instead.

“Hope you have an awesome birthday!!!,” one follower gushed, adding a few balloon and flame emoji.

“Happy birthday Hannah x sexy as ever and who is your mate lol,” a second follower added, also posting a series of heart emoji.

“I love you 3000, my sexy pretty love. I wish you the best,” another Instagrammer wrote.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Palmer sizzled in another skimpy bikini in the hot tub. In that particular shot, she rocked a sexy red swimsuit that was high-cut on the bottom, showing off her toned and tanned stems. The top of the swimsuit was also incredibly revealing and showed much of her cleavage. That racked up a ton of likes and comments as well.