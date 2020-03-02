Jessica Bartlett Sizzles In A Skimpy Little Black Dress

American smoke show Jessica Bartlett showed off her jaw-dropping body on Instagram Monday, March 2, and fans couldn’t get enough of the latest sizzling look. The model posted two photos of herself in a little black dress that showed off her killer curves.

One of the photos showed Jessica sitting on a cushioned chair of a slot machine at Novelle at Mohegan Sun. She leaned on the chair with one arm as she faced the camera for the shot. The other snap showed the model posing in another area of the place. Her whole body was photographed with the DJ booth behind her, as well as a big-screen monitor that showed Jessica’s name on it.

The 23-year-old bombshell wore a body-hugging black mini dress that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage from its plunging neckline. The skimpy garment also featured thin spaghetti straps that went over her shoulders. She paired her outfit with a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that helped elongate her toned legs.

Jessica kept things simple and wore minimal accessories to her sexy ensemble. Her jewelry consisted of a delicate pendant necklace, a thick bangle, and a ring. She styled her long, brunette locks in soft, romantic curls that hung over her shoulders.

As for her glam look, the stunner sported a full face of makeup that included well-defined brows, eyeshadow, black eyeliner, layers of mascara, contour, a dusting of peach blush, and pink lipstick.

In the caption, Jessica shared that she had fun “hosting” at the luxury night club and that she was happy seeing some fans. Novelle at Mohegan Sun is a nightspot or gaming lounge located in Connecticut.

The model’s online fans loved the new update. After only four hours of going live to the social media platform, the post gained more than 23,000 likes and over 700 comments. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section of the post to drop sweet messages and compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display. While some followers opted to chime in with a flame of a red heart emoji.

“You have the prettiest skin. How do you get it to glow like that?” one of her followers asked.

“There is no doubt that you are very beautiful. Nice pose, elegant lights,” an admirer stated, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Your beauty keeps me speechless. You look sensational in that dress, any dress, really, or a bikini,” a third social media user added.

“CT was lucky to have you. Glad to see all your success and happiness. Stay with it gorgeous!!!” a fourth Instagrammer wrote.