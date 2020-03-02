‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Reed Returns With Questions

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, March 3 bring a big decision for Victor as Victoria gets a visit from Reed. Plus, Mariah’s plan crashes and burns.

Victor (Eric Braeden) makes a difficult decision regarding his company, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nick (Joshua Morrow) doesn’t want anything to do with Newman Enterprises, even if it would help Victoria (Amelia Heinle). That leaves Victor in a tight spot because Adam (Mark Grossman) offered to take over. Victor lets Nick know he’s decided to take Adam up on his offer, and Nick wishes his father luck. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is worried that Victor can’t truly trust Adam. However, Victor summons Adam to the Ranch, so that he can hash the whole thing out with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) there too.

Speaking of Victoria, she gets a visit from her son, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu). Reed surprises his mom by showing up, and Victoria is relieved that her son made it to the Ranch before the ice storm got too bad. He’s struggling to get a handle on what happened to Victoria, and Reed questions why Billy (Jason Thompson) would allow it to happen when he knows how much Victoria went through with J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) abuse. Victoria is ready to move forward, and she reiterates once again that she’s finished with Billy for good. Reed’s visit provides Victoria a pick-me-up as she begins the long road to recovery. She certainly needs something good in her life because she very likely won’t appreciate Victor putting Adam in charge in her absence at Newman Enterprises.

Finally, Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) plan goes awry. She’s stunned that Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) showed up unannounced, but Mariah denies that she cheated on Tessa with Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton). Of course, there was plenty of evidence at their apartment that Mariah and Lindsay engaged in an affair, and Tessa isn’t willing to stick around and listen to Mariah’s denials, especially after Mariah continues to push Tessa about Tanner (Chase Coleman). Mariah still blames Chase for always being around during their calls for why she hasn’t been open and honest with Tessa about her life.

Although Sharon (Sharon Case) is struggling with the side effects of chemotherapy, Mariah doesn’t know who else to turn to, so she goes to cry on her mother’s shoulder. Sharon is surprised that Mariah never shared her breast cancer diagnosis with Tessa, but Mariah insists that there was never a good time to do it. In the end, Sharon helps Mariah see what she must do to try to repair things with Tessa.