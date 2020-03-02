Here’s How Kris Jenner’s Kids Reportedly Feel About Her 6-Year Relationship With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, is reportedly adored by all of her famous children.

The family’s matriarch has been dating Corey since 2014, beginning their relationship shortly after she divorced Caitlyn Jenner back in 2013. Kris and Corey are still going strong six years later, and her family apparently couldn’t be any happier for her. Hollywood Life reports that they were concerned for her following her divorce from Caitlyn.

“The Kardashian and Jenner kids absolutely love Corey,” a source shared. “They were worried about Kris after she and Caitlyn divorced, as it was a really hard time for her at first.”

Following her divorce, the insider continued to say that Corey “saved Kris in a way.” Throughout their relationship, he has reportedly been showering the Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer with love and encouraging words. The report added that he made sure his girlfriend feels secure by helping her when she needs it and tending to the house.

Kris and Corey are always seen out and about at various social functions. He has reportedly become close with Kris’ friends, including Tommy Hilfiger and Ellen DeGeneres. More importantly, he has developed his own relationships with her children and grandchildren. As reported, he is always there for them if they need to speak with him about anything.

“She brings Corey everywhere. Her kids are really happy for her and they think he’s easy to talk to and just an all-around good guy who loves their mom,” the insider concluded.

Kris and Corey met at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday party. At the time, he was working for Scooter Braun as Justin Bieber’s road manager. At the start of their relationship, the two caught some flak for their age difference — the momager is 64 years old while Corey is 39. Kris’ kids were also a little suspicious of their mom’s new boyfriend in the beginning. This, however, was purportedly because she didn’t tell her children that she was dating someone new.

Although they have been together for years, marriage supposedly isn’t a priority for the couple. In addition to Caitlyn, Kris was married to Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978 to 1991. After going through two marriages and divorces, she doesn’t feel the need to marry Corey and doesn’t find marriage necessary. Although he hasn’t been married before, he doesn’t appear to be pushing the matter either. Previously, he was in a relationship with Sheree Buchanan from 2007 to 2010.