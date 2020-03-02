Blond Bombshell Daisy Keech Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Two-Piece White Bikini

Blond bombshell Daisy Keech stunned tens of thousands of fans on social media after she posted a revealing snapshot of herself that displayed her killer curves on Monday, March 2. The Los Angeles-native shared the photo with her 2.9 million followers on Instagram as it proved to be an instant hit.

The 20-year-old social media star posed in the photo with her hands above her head as she showed off her flawless physique in a tiny white two-piece swimsuit with gold accents, that both complemented her tanned skin and her blond locks.

The bikini top, which tied around Daisy’s neck, was designed with a traditional Brazilian-style triangle cut that flattered the model’s figure as it showcased her busty assets and exposed plenty of cleavage. The beauty also drew attention to her toned midriff as she tied the bikini’s long strings around her waist.

Daisy paired the top with matching white bikini bottoms that provided minimum coverage in the front and likely the back. The tiny bikini also featured adjustable side ties that the stunner had lifted up to her waist to further highlight her curvy hips.

The internet sensation finished the seaside look off with a pink headscarf, which she used to pull her long blond locks back and out of her face, and a few accessories that included two gold necklaces and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Though Daisy did not indicate exactly where she was, users could clearly discern the stunner was at the beach, as the ocean and sky made up the entire background behind her. Also visible in the shot was the model’s facial expression which featured her famous pout and her shut eyes, for a look that emitted a serious provocative vibe.

In the post’s caption the bombshell detailed that the sexy snap was available in poster form on her website.

The post quickly caught the attention of fans and amassed more than 149,000 likes in its first hour of going live. Meanwhile, more than 700 users took it a step further and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Damn you are beautiful,” one user commented.

