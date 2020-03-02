‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Alpha And Daryl Battle It Out in Episode 10

Daryl and Alpha clash in the latest episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 (titled “Stalker”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Forbes points out, Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 10 saw Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Alpha (Samantha Morton) engaged in conflict as Daryl tried to bring down the leader of the antagonistic group, the Whisperers.

In the midseason finale, a group of survivors was trapped in a cave system, surrounded by a large herd of walkers collected by the Whisperers. When Season 10 returned, the group managed to escape, although two lives still hang in the balance. Then on Sunday night, it was revealed that Daryl had somehow become separated from this group and was stalking the Whisperers by himself.

After some time, Daryl decided to attack Alpha. As a result of this, the pair became entangled in a battle as Daryl tried to kill the leader of the opposing group. However, things did not go according to plan and they were both badly wounded in the process. Daryl stabbed Alpha in the shoulder with a large branch and Alpha stabbed Daryl in the leg with a knife.

Daryl managed to escape and found shelter in an abandoned gas station. However, Alpha eventually tracked him there. Weak from her injuries, Alpha then started banging the walls of the building in an effort to draw in any walkers that might be lurking in the area. This revealed Daryl’s hiding spot as the walkers went straight to him and the scent of his blood.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Daryl managed to kill the walkers thanks to the knife still embedded in his thigh but was weakened even further by his efforts. Both he and Alpha remained where they were, unable to fight anymore as their wounds continued to bleed. At one point, Alpha saw her daughter, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and viewers were led to believe that this was a hallucination on behalf of Alpha as she begged her daughter to end her life. Lydia disappeared, though, and her mother passed out once more.

When she awoke, the audience discovered that Lydia had not been a dream and had been there to rescue Daryl, who had befriended her during her time at Alexandria. A message was left for Alpha insisting that her form of leadership was not the only way and Alpha was then found by fellow Whisperers.

As Season 10 of The Walking Dead heads towards the anticipated Whisperer War, it seems likely that even though Alpha and Daryl were both badly wounded, they might come into conflict further on down the track. However, viewers will have to tune into next week’s episode in order to find out more.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 8.