Alicia Keys Boasts Natural Beauty In Sheer Netted Yellow Garment

Alicia Keys has taken to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “You Don’t Know My Name” hitmaker stunned in a yellow garment that covered her neck. The item of clothing had long bell sleeves and was made out of thick material. Parts of the attire was netted and sheer but didn’t display much underneath. As Keys was photographed close up, it wasn’t clear if she was wearing a top or a dress. However, it was obvious that the color complimented her skin tone.

The “If I Ain’t Got You” chart-topper sported her dark hair slicked back into a bun and left her baby hairs to rest. Over the past few years, Keys has made it clear that she doesn’t intend on wearing any makeup and looked incredible while showing off her raw beauty. She accessorized herself with hoop earrings and opted for a glossy lip.

In her most recent upload, Keys raised one arm and covered her left eye with her hand. The singer-songwriter had been caught in beautiful lighting and was clearly glowing. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and gave a subtle smile. In the top left corner appeared the Apple Music logo.

For her caption, Keys told fans that she can’t wait for them to join the Today At Apple Music Lab that allows them to remix her latest single, “Underdog,” and put them their own spin on the song at Apple stores around the world.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 106,000 likes and over 850 comments, proving to be popular with her 18.5 million followers.

“I just don’t understand how can you be so beautiful,” one user wrote, adding the crying face emoji.

“Beautiful photo. I love the outfit and love the color,” another shared.

“Why you are so gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“My god, you’re a ray of real sunshine,” a fourth admirer commented.

Keys is no stranger to wowing fans with her social media content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Girl On Fire” songstress slayed a leathery ensemble that consisted of a leather jacket and matching pants that had jewels embroidered all over. She rolled the sleeves up on the long-sleeved garment and paired the ensemble with lace-up boots. The “Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down” entertainer accessorized herself with small hoop earrings and scrapped her hair off her face, pulled it up in a bun. She was captured in a white bathtub and rocked a range of poses.