Asian Bombshell Dannie Riel Snacks On In-N-Out In Revealing White Bodysuit

Dannie Riel took to social media earlier today to share a series of scandalous photos while clad in a revealing white bodysuit. It’s not everyday that the model makes a post on her wildly popular Instagram page and last month, she only shared a handful of photos on her feed. But Riel seems to want to start March off with a bang, sharing not just one but four new photos with fans.

In the first image in the series, the bombshell posed on a table in what appeared to be a hotel room. She sat on the edge of the big black piece of furniture, rocking a skimpy white bodysuit that showed off her sculpted legs as well as plenty of cleavage. The social media star held a cheeseburger in one hand and a french fry in the other as she looked down toward the ground.

Riel wore her beautiful brunette tresses slicked back in a low ponytail with a number of loose waves falling down her back. A few loose pieces of hair fell around the frame of her face and she added a beautiful application of makeup to the look with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and clear lipstick. The second shot in the series gave fans an up-close and personal view of the Asian model while exposing a ton of cleavage as well. The next two images were just as hot and one even showed the model rocking an In-N-Out Burger hat and sipping a drink.

In the caption of the update, she asked her fans to double tap which photo represents the most important part of her meal and since it went live, it’s earned her a lot of attention. Most of Riel’s fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others expressed their jealously over the fact that she was eating a burger.

“Damn you make it look hella good to eat,” one fan gushed, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“You are amazing,wonderful sympathetic woman..i like you,” a second fan raved.

“Woooow. Sexiest lady on earth. Pure perfection,” one more chimed in with a series of heart-eye emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Riel stunned in another NSFW outfit, that time one that was slightly more revealing. The model kept things sexy and simple, wearing a lacy white robe draped off of her shoulders. She also went topless in the photo set, covering her chest with her hands. It comes as no surprise that the post also garnered a ton of attention for the bombshell.