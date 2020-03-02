‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Teases New East Coast Bar After TomTom Success

Tom Sandoval hopes to head east and continue his restaurant success.

Tom Sandoval has had so much fun opening up TomTom in West Hollywood, California with his partners, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd, and Tom Schwartz, that he’s considering heading east and opening up a new bar.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly magazine, the Vanderpump Rules cast member said that he would love to have his own bar on the east coast.

“I would either do Tom Tom, or if it was different, I’d call it something else. I would love to have a place out here. It’d be awesome,” Sandoval explained to the outlet last month.

As for what’s standing in the way of him moving forward with his hopes and dreams, Sandoval, who purchased a $2 million home with girlfriend Ariana Madix in 2019, admitted that when it comes to opening a new bar, money is an issue because rent on the east coast is so high.

Sandoval, Vanderpump, Todd, and Schwartz opened up TomTom in August 2018 and ever since, the venue has been a major hotspot in WeHo. It’s even attracted tons of celebrities, including Denise Richards, Ben Savage, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Selena Gomez.

Sandoval went on to say that when it comes to his favorite drinks at his Los Angeles hotspot, he loves Stroke of Midnight, the Matcha Bucha, and the Clockwork Pink, which is a mezcal-based beverage.

According to Sandoval, he once had two Stroke of Midnight drinks and because the beverages had so much caffeine, much like the Matcha Bucha, he had tons of energy once he arrived home and actually wiped down every window, mirror, and toilet in his new home before staying up all night long to care for the rest of his abode.

“I remember one time I had two Stroke of Midnights, which is cold brew coffee, and then the Matcha Bucha, which has matcha,” he recalled. “I had two of each and I went home and stayed up all night cleaning every nook and cranny in my house! It was nuts.”

In addition to setting his sights on a future bar on the east coast, Sandoval is also considering releasing a new book with Madix following the release of Fancy AF Cocktails in December 2019.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors began swirling in regard to a potential Vanderpump Rules spinoff at TomTom at the end of last year and during an interview with E! News, Vanderpump addressed the reports, explaining that she hadn’t heard about any such series being launched.