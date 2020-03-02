‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Whips Up Some Eggs In Fiery Red Lingerie

Bri Teresi left little to the imagination while whipping up a batch of eggs in a revealing red lingerie set. Over the past few days, the blond bombshell has been sharing a ton of photos as part of a partnership she has with retailer H&M. The latest addition to her scandalous Instagram feed followed that trend.

In the stunning new update, the model shared four new images with fans, all while clad in the same sexy ensemble. In the first photo in the series, Teresi struck a pose in her kitchen where she held a pan with a sunny-side-up egg in one hand and a clear beverage in the other. She left little to the imagination in a lacy red bra that dipped into her chest, offering views of her fair skin and cleavage. The Maxim model paired the outfit with some matching red panties, exposing her toned legs as well.

For the occasion, she rocked a stunning application of makeup, matching her lipstick to her outfit and adding eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow. Like she frequently does in photos, the smokeshow wore her long blond locks parted in the middle and a little bit of her outgrowth was able to be seen as well. In the next few images in the series, the blond beauty struck a number of different poses in the kitchen, including one where she showed off her backside.

She tagged the shot in Hollywood, California — where she currently resides — and in the caption asked fans who wanted eggs. The photos have only been live for a few short hours, but they have already earned the stunner a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 7,000 likes and 190-plus comments. Most social media users were quick to comment on the update to rave over her body, while countless others used emoji instead.

“You look AMAZING in my favorite color,” one fan wrote, adding a number of red heart and flame emoji.

“Alluring sexy gorgeous woman. Happy Monday to you,” a second social media user added.

“U have an amazing body,” raved a third follower, including a number of flame emoji with their comment.

This is not the first time in the past few days that Teresi has floored her social media fans. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model posed at the Guess Headquarters in Los Angeles. For that shot, she sported a brown zip-up dress that hugged all of her curves and hit just above her knee. Fans can only wait and see what retailer she’ll pose for next.