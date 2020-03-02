Lala Kent Wants Bridal Shower Guests To Donate To The Humane Society Instead Of Bringing A Gift

Lala Kent is focused on giving back as her big day approaches.

Lala Kent‘s big day is coming soon but instead of focusing on herself and the gifts she’d like to receive during her upcoming bridal shower, the Vanderpump Rules cast member and actress has her sights set on giving back to a good cause.

According to a March 2 report from Reality Tea, Kent is skipping out on the traditional bridal shower and opting to put her own spin on the event by encouraging her guests to make donations to the Humane Society instead of bringing her a bridal shower gift.

As fans of Kent well know, she’s a big supporter of the Humane Society and frequently reposts messages from their page on her Instagram Stories in hopes of bringing awareness to the cause and helping out animals in need. As Reality Tea explained, Kent has been a champion of animal rights for the past several years, which makes her decision to forgo gifts fairly unsurprising.

The outlet went on to note that it was a bit surprising that Kent didn’t ask for donations to be sent to Vanderpump Dogs, the animal rescue center of her Vanderpump Rules co-star and friend, Lisa Vanderpump. After all, Kent has attended events for the Vanderpump Dogs Foundation and also brought awareness to the cause on her social media pages.

Throughout the past several weeks, Kent has been getting more and more excited about her big day, which is set to take place on April 18 in Newport Beach, California, and sharing more and more photos of herself and her fiancé, Randall Emmett.

In one of Kent’s recent posts, she wrote a special message to her soon-to-be-husband, who proposed to her on September 1, 2018.

“You’re the love of my life. I love the way you hug me. I love the way you build me up. I love the way we bicker. I love the way we make up. I cant wait to be your wife. Thank you for your vision,” Kent gushed.

In another post, which included a look at her bridal shower invitation, a small note about her donation request was seen.

“In lieu of gifts please donate to the Humane Society of Utah,” the note read.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Emmett recently his and Kent’s wedding invitations on Instagram with a special video on Valentine’s Day.

“Oh yes… Valentine’s Day and wedding invitations! Boom!” Emmett told his fans and followers as he and Kent look over their invitations while enjoying a dinner date with one another.

Meanwhile, Kent declared, “It’s happening!”