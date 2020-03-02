‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chad DiMera Goes On A Killing Spree Under Stefano’s Orders

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that there will be a very shocking storyline ahead for Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Chad will get caught up in his father Stefano DiMera aka Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) devilish plans for revenge, and go on a killing spree under the orders of his father.

The the upcoming episodes, viewers will reportedly learn that Stefano, who is still parading around in Steve Johnson’s body, has drugged Chad and is ready to make him a killing machine ready to obey his every command.

As fans already know, Chad is one of the more gentle and kind DiMera family members. Although his father, brothers, and sisters have all done devious things for very selfish reasons in the past, Chad’s history is less scandalous than that of his siblings and dad.

However, Chad’s about to go bad. Stefano will basically brainwash him to do his bidding, which will reportedly consist of killing two of the women who have greatly wronged him, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

Gabi took over as CEO of DiMera Enterprises after Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) death. She ran the company in a way that Stefano did not agree with, and refused to allow either of Stefano’s children, Chad and Kristen, take her place. She also refused to leave the DiMera mansion following Stefan’s passing.

Meanwhile, Kate recently betrayed Stefano, and he won’t soon forget about it. Fans watched as Kate told Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) about Stefano taking up residence in Steve’s body. She then revealed that Stefano had turned Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) into Princess Gina, and that the two were carrying out a plan to split up John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Kate spilling the beans allowed everyone in Salem to find out about Hope and Steve’s secret identities, and ruined the duo’s plan to be reunited romantically with the loves of their lives.

Now, Stefano is hiding out while he tries to figure out how he’s going to leave Salem with Marlena in tow, and Princess Gina is locked up until Dr. Rolf’s brainwashing can be reversed.

Days of Our Lives fans will see that Chad’s murder rampage will come at a time when his wife, Abigail (Kate Mansi) is out of the country with their children. This will leave no one close to him to notice his odd behavior. It should be a wild ride as the drama continues to heat up in Salem.