Suzy Cortez Slays In High-Cut Silver Bodysuit & Lace Up Boots

Suzy Cortez took to her wildly popular Instagram account earlier today and dropped jaws in a silver bodysuit. Just last week, the model shared a different shot while clad in the same revealing outfit, pushing her chest together and showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera in an up close and personal image. In the most recent addition to her sexy feed, the model gave fans a glimpse of her whole body from head to toe.

In the stunning new share, Cortez had her fans seeing silver while she posed in front of a crinkled metallic background and wore a matching color on her body. The stunner left little to the imagination in the high-cut silver bodysuit that showed off her chiseled hip bones as well as her taut tummy and toned legs. The NSFW ensemble also had a big slit down the middle, showing off a lot of her chest as well. To add to the outfit, the Latina beauty rocked a matching jacket and over-the-knee boots that laced up the front.

She also rocked a pair of dangling earrings that had four little balls on them. Like she normally does, Miss BumBum wore her long, dark locks down and curled in addition to a beautiful makeup application that not surprisingly included silver eye shadow, mascara, blush, eyeliner, and bright lipstick.

In the caption, she wished her fans a good morning. So far, many of them have raved over the shot.

In just a few short hours, the post has amassed over 7,000 likes and 90-plus comments and that number slowly continues to climb. Many of the bombshell’s fans commented in Spanish while countless others used English instead. Of course, the overwhelming majority chimed in to let the model know that she looks picture-perfect.

“Yasss! You are rocking that outfit and looking so gorgeous!” one fan raved, adding a single heart and yellow star emoji.

“I love your body Suzy,” a second fan added.

“Wow speechless absolutely flawless with any outfit,” one more social media user gushed along with a string of flame emoji attached to the end of their comment.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Cortez stunned in another scandalous outfit that had some sparkles. In addition to a glittery thong that dipped into her derriere, she added a black bra to the ensemble while showing off her killer cleavage. She also added a circular rhinestone earrings to the outfit. Like her most recent post, it garnered a ton of attention.