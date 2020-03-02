‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Here’s Who Died In Episode 10

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 (titled “Stalker”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The midseason finale of The Walking Dead saw the potential deaths of two characters, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker). As yet, no bodies have been retrieved so their fates still hang in the balance as far as fans are concerned, even if the characters in the hit zombie apocalypse series think otherwise.

However, as the Daily Express points out, Episode 10 appeared far more definite when it came to death this week. After a brief battle with Beta (Ryan Hurst), Laura (Lindsley Register) stood no chance against the giant Whisperer.

Episode 10 saw Beta tasked with returning Gamma (Thora Birch) to the Whisperers. In the previous episode, Gamma had disappeared and, after a conversation with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the assumption was made by Alpha (Samantha Morton) that Gamma had defected.

Beta traveled through a tunnel leading from a deserted RV and into Alexandria, making the correct assumption that Gamma had joined with the community after revealing the general location of the deadly walker herd the Whisperers were using as a threat. Coming up through the cemetery, Beta then infiltrated the community and caused havoc by killing random members. Once these people reanimated, it caused enough of a distraction for him to locate Gamma, who was being held in a cell until the community decided if she was telling the truth or not.

Gamma managed to stall Beta just long enough for Laura to come to her defense. The former Savior put up a good fight, too. After Beta tried to get the upper hand, they engaged in a battle for a short while until Beta swung Laura around, striking her against the bars of the cell and causing her death. Her lifeless body was then seen as Beta fled the holding cell and continued in his search for Gamma, who had escaped and was looking for help.

Some viewers were hoping that Laura would survive the brutal attack. However, after the episode aired, her fate was confirmed on The Walking Dead‘s companion talk show, Talking Dead, according to the Daily Express. Their Twitter account also backed up this by stating that Register portrayed Laura from Episode 3 of the seventh season of The Walking Dead through to Sunday night’s episode. Register also tweeted that she couldn’t “believe it’s over” in response to a fan’s response regarding the character’s death.

Now, as The Walking Dead moves forward after this surprise attack by Beta, it seems likely that the Whisperer War is about to unfold.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 8.