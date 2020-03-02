Brunette Bombshell Devin Brugman Shows Off Killer Figure In Revealing One-Piece Swimsuit

Brunette bombshell Devin Brugman captivated thousands of fans on social media after she posted a series of photos that showed off her killer physique on Monday, March 2. The California-born beauty shared the revealing snapshots on Instagram with her 1.3 million followers.

The slideshow, which consisted of three photos, showed the 29-year-old model in a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed inside of a bathroom with beautiful white and grey marble decor.

Devin’s swimwear, which appeared to be made out of a stretch material, featured a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination as it displayed her full-figured assets. Meanwhile, the swimsuit’s briefs were designed to not provide a lot of coverage in the back, showcasing the social media star’s healthy curves and toned derriere.

The model finished the look off with a white towel on her head, indicating she might have just stepped out of the shower. However, the internet sensation added glamour to the outfit as she sported a full face of makeup and accessorized with a variety of jewelry pieces that included two gold necklaces, a pair of gold hoop earrings, a gold ring on her left middle finger, and a gold bracelet on her right arm.

In all of the photos, the stunner was advertising body cream for an American health and beauty company called Caudalie. Devin, who is partnered with the brand, detailed in the post’s caption that the cream had helped her skin feel “silky smooth and sculpted.”

In the first shot, the beauty could be seen holding the jar of Caudalie cream in her right hand as she snapped the selfie and smiled into her cellphone. In the second photo, the model was photographed by someone else as she opened the jar of cream and displayed her fit body from the side. The third snap was all about Caudalie as the shot zoomed in on the product.

Despite the photos being an advert, Devin still received a lot of support from fans, with the post garnering more than 6,000 likes in the first half-hour of going live. Several fans also commented on the snaps, voicing their admiration for the hottie.

“The most perfect human,” one user asserted.

“Gorgeous,” a second fan added.

“Beautiful Devin, happy Monday,” a third fan commented.

“Love how adorable you look and how you’re matching with the bathroom’s color,” a fourth user proclaimed.

The model, who has been on vacation in New South Wales, Australia for the past week, has shared several several sizzling snaps of herself. Just earlier today, Devin stunned fans with a photo of herself on the beach in Sydney as she wore a two-piece black bikini that showed off her amazing curves, per The Inquisitr.