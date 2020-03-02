Tinsley Mortimer Shares Photo From New Home In Chicago, Fuels Rumors Of An Exit From ‘RHONY’

Tinsley Mortimer's upcoming season on 'RHONY' could be her last.

The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 could be the last for cast member Tinsley Mortimer.

Ahead of the upcoming premiere, Mortimer took to her Instagram page, where she shared a photo from the home she now shares with fiancé Scott Kluth at The Residences at The John Hancock Center and quickly fueled rumors of a potential exit from the Bravo reality series.

After her photo was shared, one person asked Mortimer if she would be returning to the Big Apple for filming on the new season of The Real Housewives of New York City and another wondered if she was no longer a part of the cast.

“No longer a #nycgirl #rhonyc???” the second fan wondered.

Other people wondered if she could potentially start a new Real Housewives franchise in Chicago with the help of series creator Andy Cohen. One person even tagged Cohen in a message shared in the comments section of her post and asked about The Real Housewives of Chicago.

“Are you done with [The Real Housewives of New York City]?” a third fan asked.

But Mortimer didn’t respond. Instead, she offered a response to another fan who wanted to know if she preferred New York City or Chicago.

“Chicago is amazing! I love both cities!!!” Mortimer replied.

Mortimer and Kluth got engaged to one another at the end of last year at Chicago’s Water Tower after a couple of years of on and off dating, much of which was featured over the past couple of seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City. In fact, it was Mortimer’s former co-star, Carole Radziwill, who introduced Mortimer to Kluth years ago and initiated the romantic spark between them.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mortimer spoke out against rumors claiming she quit The Real Housewives of New York City midway through Season 12 at the end of last year, just weeks after she and Kluth got engaged. During an interview with People magazine, Mortimer, who was noticeably missing from a cast trip to Mexico days prior, said that she had not quit the show, nor had Kluth forced her to chose between him and the series.

While Mortimer also confirmed during the interview that she would soon call Chicago her home, she did not confirm whether or not that meant a 13th season of The Real Housewives of New York City would be out of the question.