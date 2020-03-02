Due To Coronavirus CJ McCollum Says He Will Not Sign Autographs As Disease Hits Oregon

The Portland Trailblazers guard says he is 'officially taking a break from signing autographs' during coronavirus outbreak.

NBA guard C.J. McCollum took to Twitter to let fans know he will not be signing autographs during the coronavirus outbreak. This comes after cases were reported in Oregon near where some Portland Trailblazers players live.

As reported by KATU, an elementary school in Lake Oswego, Oregon has been shut down due to fears of the coronavirus spreading. An employee at the First Hills Elementary school was the first confirmed person in the state to contract the virus. This announcement comes after six schools were closed in nearby Washington state.

Lake Oswego is home to several players and McCollum tweeted out a statement over the weekend informing fans that he will try to protect himself by avoiding autographs for the time being. He also retweeted several tweets about proper hand washing techniques and tips on avoiding the virus.

“The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego…Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.”

He followed that up with a tweet saying “fist bumps” were better than “high fives” because this would help everyone stay “germ free.”

His tweet about avoiding autographs received over 58,000 likes and 6,400 retweets with many of his 387,000 followers replying with support.

“Good decision CJ, you gotta be ready for the playoffs,” one fan wrote.

“CJ new wardrobe gonna change the game,” another wrote along with an altered photo of the Blazers guard arriving to a game in a hazmat suit.

“No more high fives with fans for you & the team too,” one follower warned.

Others believed the 28-year-old was being overly cautious.

“I guarantee more people have died from the flu virus than this corona virus,” a Twitter user replied.

Another implied McCollum was flattering himself by stopping autographs.

“Nobody want that autograph my G,” the fan wrote to which the guard replied with several laughing emojis.

This comes after NPR reported that four people in Seattle, Washington had died after contracting the coronavirus. Two of them had been living in a nursing home.

As reported by The Inquisitr, local businesses have been feeling the impact of the virus. A Costco in Tigard, Oregon was wiped out of tissues, paper towel and other supplies. Tigard is near Lake Oswego where two deaths from the virus had been reported as well as the school closure.

The NBA has not announced any plans to cancel or reschedule games, but the Chinese Basketball Association – which has many former NBA players – has completely halted activities.