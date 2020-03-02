Abby Dowse Sizzles In Crop Top & Skimpy Bikini Bottoms While Posing By A Pool

The model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, Australian model Abby Dowse started off the workweek by uploading a provocative Instagram post for her 2 million followers to enjoy.

The photo shows the stunner striking a suggestive pose by a sizable pool. She sat with her legs crossed on the pavement, using her arms to prop herself up. The 30-year-old tilted her head and gazed seductively into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

Abby flaunted her fantastic figure in a yellow crop top with ruffle detailing, adorned with an image of a dragon, and a pair of barely-there black bikini bottoms. The revealing ensemble showcased her toned midsection, pert derriere, and long, lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of sunglasses.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her tousled hair in a middle part. She seemed to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application appeared to feature sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and a light coat of mascara. Her nails were perfectly manicured and painted pink.

In the caption, the social media star compared her tan legs to the color of honey.

Fans took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Honey legs and a beautiful body what a perfect combination my love,” gushed one fan.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the whole world to me,” added a different devotee.

“You are fabulous. I love your magnificent long legs,” said another follower, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“So incredibly beautiful and gorgeous, absolutely completely irresistible,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Abby engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore the same risque outfit while standing in a white-walled room. That sexy snap has been liked over 36,000 times since it was shared.