Shania Twain Wears Multicolored Bikini Bottoms While Standing In The Sea During Her Vacation

Shania Twain is currently living her best life and her latest Instagram upload proves that.

The “That Don’t Impress Me Much” hitmaker wowed followers in a series of vacation snaps that looked like the dream holiday.

In the first shot, Twain was stood in the sea. She was surrounded by a beautiful clear blue sky and was standing in clear clean water. The image was taken so far back that you couldn’t see her face. However, you could tell that she was wearing a garment with a colorful print on it while holding onto a straw hat. Twain raised her other hand to her face and was looking in the direction to where the camera was.

In the next frame, the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” chart-topper was captured looking at the nature around her. Twain was photographed from behind and opted for a top that was worn slightly off-the-shoulder with white pants. She put the straw hat on and sported her hair in a ponytail.

In the third and final slide, she was snapped from behind again. The country music icon stood in front of a wave and rocked a pair of multicolored bikini bottoms. The dynamic image showed off the cloudy sky and both of Twain’s hands raised to her hat.

For her caption, the “You’re Still The One” songstress she told fans that she felt recharged and that she’s ready to embark on some more Las Vegas shows.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 27,000 likes and over 430 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.1 million followers.

“Shania, you look amazing,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You look fabulous! See you in May!” another shared.

“You’re such a beautiful woman,” remarked a third fan.

“Gorgeous queen. Beautiful place. Te Amo!” a fourth admirer commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Twain is performing her well-known hits during her Vegas residency, “Let’s Go!” She performs a total of 21 tracks, opening with “Rock This Country!” and ending with “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

During the shows, Twain is also wowing her audience in eye-catching outfits. The “I’m Gonna Getcha Good” entertainer stunned sparkly bodysuit that had gold sequins embroidered all over. Over the bodysuit, she wrapped herself up in a sheer black dress that had long sleeves and was floor-length. Underneath, she paired the ensemble with black fishnet tights and displayed her decolletage with no necklaces. Twain accessorized herself with small dangling earrings and sported half her long wavy blond and light brunette hair up while leaving the rest down.