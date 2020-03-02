‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Says She And Beau Clark Talk About Babies ‘All The Time’

Stassi Schroeder is ready to become a mom.

Stassi Schroeder may not be pregnant yet but according to a new report, she and her fiancé, Beau Clark, discuss the matter frequently.

While chatting with Pop Culture on February 28, the Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted that when it comes to becoming a mom, she was trying to get pregnant with Clark’s baby before he proposed to her at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in July of last year.

“We talk about it all the time,” Schroeder said after being asked about her baby talks with Clark.

Schroeder then admitted that she was hoping to conceive a child last summer prior to Clark’s proposal. As she explained, she was convinced, at the time, that Clark wasn’t ready to get married. So, rather than wait for a ring, she decided to “take matters into [her] own hands” and try for their first child.

As for how many children Schroeder is hoping to have, the longtime reality star and host of the Straight Up With Stassi podcast said she’d love to have three or four kids. However, she acknowledged that she will be taking things one step at a time and allowing her family to happen organically.

“I think once I hopefully have one, I might be like, ‘You know what? F**k this s**t. One’s all I can handle,'” she joked.

Also in her interview with Pop Culture, Schroeder said that she’s been quite busy as of late as she and Clark finish renovating their new home in the Hollywood Hills and prepare to tie the knot in Italy later this year. In fact, according to Schroeder, she is so busy that she can’t even take a two-day vacation to regroup.

Schroeder then said that she is looking forward to getting through the crazy months that are ahead of her as she tours the country while juggling her renovations and wedding planning.

“Once everything is done… [I’ll] be able to just settle down and have a few months to just enjoy life. I’m going to tell my managers, agents, publicists, don’t bother me for three months,” she stated.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder recently opened up about all that she has going on in her life, including her new home, her upcoming wedding, her podcast tour, and Vanderpump Rules, during an interview with In The Know‘s Gibson Johns, via Yahoo! Lifestyle, saying that while she’s the happiest she’s ever been, she’s also more overwhelmed than she’s ever been.