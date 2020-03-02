Fans Of ‘General Hospital’ React To Taggert Shocker, Voice Hope There’s A Twist Ahead

General Hospital fans have a lot to say after watching Monday’s episode. Just as it looked like Marcus Taggert would survive being shot by a man working for Cyrus, he died instead. Some wonder if he’s perhaps managed to fake his death and others are making it clear they aren’t happy with this development.

Actor Real Andrews was brought back not long ago to reprise the role of Taggert that he played nearly 20 years ago. Not only did Taggert immediately tangle again with Sonny and Jason just like the good old days, but the writers also amped up the character’s storyline by making him Trina’s dad.

Now, however, it looked as is Cyrus and his men have now successfully eliminated the third of four former undercover agents who fabricated evidence to put him behind bars. Jordan is the only one of the four remaining and she knows she is the next target.

Once it was revealed that Taggert was dead, General Hospital fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure. More than a few suggested that perhaps Taggert is still alive, but faking his death to keep him safe. The scenes that aired on Monday certainly didn’t appear to leave any real doubt that Taggert is dead, but in the land of soaps, anything can happen.

“If they are faking Taggert’s death, why put Trina and everyone through that!?” questioned one General Hospital fan.

Trina isn't going to leave her father's side until he is out of the woods. How long will that be? @Bri_Nic_Henry

Tune into an emotional, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @SydneyMikayla pic.twitter.com/a7hz4hGJDv — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 2, 2020

“@realandrews Ok I like REALLY need to know Taggert is not dead..& I am dead serious about this, he can’t be!” tweeted another General Hospital viewer.

Some fans pointed out that the character of Peter is still walking around Port Charles, but the show brought Taggert back just to kill him off again. A lot of General Hospital fans have been vocal about disliking the Peter storyline since the very beginning, and spoilers suggest that one is not wrapping up anytime soon.

Where is the scene of Taggert really being alive??? ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? I'll still wait as long as it takes. I will not believe he's dead. #GH — ♡ Jade ♡ (@Jade78910) March 2, 2020

Though it was a brief, it was great seeing Marcus Taggert back on @GeneralHospital and the GH history with the reunions over the last month with certain characters that he had dealings with like Sonny, Jason, Laura and Liz. Great return! @realandrews #GH — ♛???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? ™ (@ShaneDaBestMcQ) March 2, 2020

General Hospital fans have fallen in love with young actress Sydney Mikayla, who plays Trina, and most loved the twist that Taggert was her dad. Spoilers suggest that Trina’s mom will be introduced soon, but now it looks like that comes without the teen’s dad still in the picture.

In what might be a tiny upside, it does seem as if this heartbreaking development likely sets up the opportunity for Cameron and Trina to become even closer. General Hospital fans are rooting for a “CaTrina” romance, and Cameron told Franco he’s determined to support Trina like she helped him during the memory swap.

Will the writers pull out a twist and make Taggert alive after all? General Hospital spoilers currently available via Soap Central don’t point toward anything specific coming up that points in that direction. However, it’s clear that fans are hopeful that’s the plan and people will be watching for signs it’s going to happen.