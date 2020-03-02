South African-Australian Model Jade Grobler Flaunts Killer Physique In Mismatched Bikini

Social media influencer Jade Grobler thrilled her 905,000 followers on Instagram with her latest post. In her most recent upload, the model rocked a skimpy mismatched bikini that flaunted her enviable assets and incredibly toned figure.

The 22-year-old sported a red ruched bandeau bikini top that showed off ample cleavage with its plunging neckline. It is also important to note that the tiny garment was a bit tight on her chest, revealing some underboob. The black bikini bottoms that Jade wore were just as revealing. It had high leg cuts that flaunted her slim waist and curvy hips. It was also pretty low-cut that the tiny swimwear only covered what was necessary.

In the snapshot, Jade stood on the balcony on what seemed like an apartment near the beach. The beautiful blue waters, some lush greenery, and the road were seen in the background. She tossed her left hip to the side and looked straight into the camera, smiling, and held a bottle of beer with one hand.

The model wore a fresh makeup look that consisted of sculpted eyebrows, seemingly a coat of mascara, and pink color on her lips. She wore her long blond hair down, parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands. She sported a pair of sunglasses over her head, as well as a pendant necklace as her only jewelry, aside from her belly button ring.

In the caption, Jade mentioned something about “beer.” She did not disclose anything about her bathing suit. As for the location of the beautiful shot, she also did not include a geotag in the post.

The latest upload racked up over 28,000 likes and more than 430 comments within 21 hours of being live on the social media platform. Jade’s fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her amazing body. A few other admirers didn’t have a lot to say and decided to drop a combination of emoji.

“Your body is insane! I will buy that bikini when you’re done with it. You are stunning!!” one fan commented on the post, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful female with the best hips ever. You look so stunning in red and black,” another follower wrote.

“Hottest woman on the planet. You look so sexy and beautiful! The view looks very refreshing,” a third Instagram user added.

“Well, you have a mind-boggling body! Must be because you don’t drink beer!” a fourth social media follower stated