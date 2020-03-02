Polish Model Veronica Bielik Goes Braless In Plunging, Sheer Top

The model left little to the imagination in her low-cut top.

On Saturday, February 29, Polish model Veronica Bielik celebrated Leap Day by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.7 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo appears to have been taken inside a hotel room located near Nusa Dua Beach in Bali. Wall art and a sizable bed with a white duvet can be seen in the background. The 26-year-old stood with her shoulders back, as she gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips. She opted to go braless in a plunging sage green top, adorned with white polka dots, from the clothing company Revolve. The sheer shirt left little to the imagination, causing the photo to push the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. The 26-year-old kept the feminine look simple and did not wear any accessories.

The blond bombshell styled her long locks in tousled waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The glamourous application included sculpted eyebrows, peach blush, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and matte nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation noted that she may remove the tantalizing photo from Instagram in the future. She also used the hashtag “messy hair,” in reference to her undone mane.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“This is what perfection looks like!” gushed a fan.

“Maybe one of your best photos… Beauty is in simplicity and you look so simple and nice here. We can see your cute face from a close distance,” said a different devotee, adding both a smiling face and red heart emoji to the comment.

A few fans proceeded to state that they did not want Veronica to delete the photo.

“Don’t delete you are amazing,” wrote one commenter.

“Never delete perfection,” agreed another Instagram user.

Veronica graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 120,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram post consist of her wearing revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut black mini dress. That post has been liked over 95,000 times since it was shared.