Mya, 40, Defies Age In Sheer Top & Tiny Leather Hotpants

Mya — who rose to fame in the late 1990s — continues to defy age with her recent Instagram uploads.

For her latest post, the “Take Me There” hitmaker stunned in a completely sheer top that was made out of thin netted material. Underneath, Mya, 40, wore a black bra and displayed her decolletage and stomach. She donned a leather jacket with white and pink sequined sleeves and rocked tiny leather hotpants that had a zip going up the front. Underneath, Mya put on fishnet tights and paired the ensemble with sequined thigh-high boots that matched the sleeves of her jacket.

The “Case of the Ex” songstress accessorized herself with large gold hoop earrings and sheer orange Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses which looked fabulous on the R&B star. Mya applied a glossy red lip and opted for pointy clear nails and shimmery eye shadow.

In a series of photos, the “My Love Is Like… Wo” entertainer shared numerous pictures that saw her posing alone and with familiar faces.

In the first shot, she was photographed alone in front of a plain black backdrop. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and raised one hand to her sunglasses.

In the next slide, she posed with “LUV” rapper Tory Lanez who wore black jeans, a T-shirt, and a denim jacket of the same color with white detailing all over.

In the next frame, Mya was captured laughing with Mario. The duo was caught in a candid moment where they were clearly enjoying themselves.

In the fifth pic, she took off her jacket and placed both hands on her hips while in the seventh, Mya put on a pair of jeans and a black fur jacket with a hood.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 24,000 likes and over 310 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“CALL the FIRE Department MYA is on FYA,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Still one of the baddest in the game,” another shared.

“Honey, you look fabulous,” remarked a third fan.

“You look very beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

In a separate Instagram post, Mya was seen performing in the same outfit alongside Tory Lanez who is currently promoting his mixtape, ChixtapeV. The show took place in New York at the Hammerstein Ballroom. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, “Rain On Me” chart-topper Ashanti posed on the mixtape artwork which had a 2000s throwback vibe to it.