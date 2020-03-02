Mike Pence Wants A Coronavirus Cure ‘That Will Only Help White People,’ Actor Suggests

Actor-comedian Rob Delaney took to Twitter Monday to take aim at Vice President Mike Pence, who President Donald Trump appointed head of the coronavirus task force. As reported by Breitbart, the Catastrophe star believes that Pence has an agenda when it comes to a cure for the virus, which continues to cause panic across the globe.

“Mike Pence is informed it’s impossible to develop a coronavirus strategy that will only help white people,” he tweeted along with a series of pictures of Pence.

Pence is in charge of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus. While no reports suggest Pence wants a vaccine solely for white people, his lack of belief in science has made him a target amid the coronavirus panic. As reported by Salon, Pence previously expressed his belief that condoms are not effective protection against sexually transmitted diseases, pushed back against the theory of evolution, and said that global warming is a myth.

Despite his alleged anti-science beliefs, Breitbart reports that Pence was successful in helping contain Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) during his time as governor of Indiana. However, he received criticism for his handling of the HIV outbreak in the state’s rural areas.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Trump said Monday that the White House is in talks with pharmaceutical executives about creating a vaccine or cure for the coronavirus.

“We’re talking about a vaccine, maybe even a cure,” he said.

During an Oval Office meeting with the president of Colombia, the president claimed that the administration had asked such executives to “accelerate” any processes related to vaccine creation.

.@VP, @SecAzar, and CDC Principal Deputy Director Dr. Anne Schuchat gave a coronavirus update to our Nation's governors today. pic.twitter.com/VAVuSRGcSm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 2, 2020

The president, Pence, and other members of the coronavirus task force are scheduled to meet with pharmaceutical executives at the White House for a closed-press briefing Monday afternoon. According to Trump, progress is being made toward a vaccine and a cure for coronavirus.

“I am meeting with the major pharmaceutical companies today at the White House about progress on a vaccine and cure. Progress being made!” he tweeted.

Regardless, the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak has drawn criticism, which has caused the stock market to plummet. Reports suggested a chaotic White House response to the virus, and Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee claimed that Trump’s purported mental impairment would lead to a loss of lives.

“And now, rather than confront the crisis, the White House is focused on tightening control over coronavirus messaging by government health officials and scientists, requiring them to pass their communications through Vice President Mike Pence, a known science denier,” she wrote in her latest piece for Raw Story.