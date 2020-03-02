Brunette Bombshell Gia Marie Macool Showcases Major Curves In Tiny Bikini For Double Update

Gia Marie Macool teased her 1.8 million Instagram fans on Monday, March 2, with a couple update in which she showcased her buxom physique in a tiny bikini that left little to be desired.

The brunette bombshell paired the two bikini photos with a caption through which she revealed she will be launching a new fan club this week. She advised her fans to turn on the notifications to learn more about it as soon as she announces it.

Macool rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a bright pink shade that flattered her chocolate hair and pale skin tone. Her bikini top featured a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. Another set hugged her torso.

The triangles were ultra small, leaving quite quite a lot of Macool’s ample cleavage exposed. The bodice featured crocheted details in light blue that contrasted with the intense color of the background. The threads created a series of X details in the middle of each triangle, in addition to V-shaped details near the seams, which were orange to complete the colorful number.

Macool teamed her top with a pair of matching string bottoms that were not fully visible in the photos. However, enough of it was showing to reveal that the bottoms included thin straps that tied on the sides similar to the top’s.

According to the tag Macool included with the post, her swimsuit was from Ana Bikinis, a boutique that specializes in Brazilian swim and fitnesswear. A quick look on Ana Bikinis’ website revealed that Macool wore the Bikini Set Crochet in pink, which sells for $79.

Macool wore her hair swept over to the right and styled in perfect rings that cascaded over her shoulders, coming to a rest on her chest and back. The model completed her look by rocking a cat-eye in black and accentuated by dark mascara, nude lipstick and light bronzer on her cheeks.

The photos were a success with her fans and followers. In just about three hours, the photos have garnered more than 17,800 likes and over 525 comments, indicating that the post will still attract many more interactions.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to express their admiration for the model and to wish her the best of luck with her upcoming project.

“Can’t wait!” one user raved, trailing the words with a string of hearts, a kiss mark and a heart-eyes emoji, in addition to the hashtag “Woman Crush All Day Every Day.”

“Omg your hair,” replied another one, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.