Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy, Slinky Silver Gown In Paris

Reality television star Kourtney Kardashian recently thrilled her 87.6 million Instagram followers with an update from Paris, France. Kourtney didn’t provide much context for why she was in the European city, but she shared a snap in which she posed on a balcony in a stunning silver gown.

In the picture, Kourtney posed in the doorway of a small balcony with wrought iron railings overlooking some gorgeous older buildings. The sun was setting in the photo, giving the sky a golden glow, and several buildings were visible in the distance. Kourtney’s insane body was the focal point in the shot, as she held a few white roses in one hand and placed the other on the doorway near her.

Kourtney made sure to tag her glam squad in the picture. The bombshell parted her hair in the middle and styled it in a sleek shoulder-length lob. She rocked a nude shade on her lips, and a sexy, sultry smoke eye look that accentuated her stunning gaze. She kept a serious expression on her face as she posed for the snap.

Kourtney wore a one-shoulder silver gown crafted from a shimmering material that caught the light and clung to her toned physique. The fabric draped beautifully across her sculpted body, from her trim waist to her toned thighs. The top was somewhat loose in the bodice area, cascading over her chest and stomach, before transforming into a snugger fit over her hips and thighs. The bottom of the gown flowed down to the ground and had a bit of a mermaid vibe.

Kourtney’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy silver look, and the post racked up over 194,300 likes within just 24 minutes. Many of the reality television star’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look, and the post received 1,160 comments in the same short time span.

“Paris queen,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“So beautiful and classy,” another fan added.

One follower was captivated by the picture and commented “wow this pose and view” followed by several heart emoji.

“You are just too gorgeous keep on being you,” another follower said.

While she shares plenty of casual outfits, Kourtney always stuns when rocking a gown — even if it’s just at home. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Kourtney shared a double Instagram update in which she rocked a sparkling green backless dress. She stood in front of the stove in the pictures, showing off the smoking hot look while just spending some time in her kitchen.