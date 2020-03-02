‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Incredible Figure In Topless Photo

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Monday, March 2, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 3.9 million Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the fitness model sitting on a bar stool in front of a full length mirror. The registered nurse turned her body away from the photographer, exposing her curvaceous side profile. She placed one of her hands against the side of her face and looked at her reflection, as she arched her eyebrows and parted her full lips.

The mother-of-one opted to go topless for the casual photo shoot, wearing only a pair of hot pink underwear. Her impressive arm muscles, washboard abs, and pert derriere were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also catch a glimpse of her ample cleavage.

The blond bombshell styled her damp hair in a deep side part and did not wear any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed that she uploaded the provocative photo for some “Monday Motivation.” She noted that she was unbothered by the fact that her perceived imperfections, such as her “freckles” and “cellulite,” were featured in the photograph. Lauren did admit, however, she made the effort to “flex every muscle [she] knew of” to show off her fit physique. The personal trainer then proceeded to advertise for her Spring fitness program.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon amassed more than 11,000 likes. Many of Lauren’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left a trail of fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow! You look incredible. Your hard work shows,” gushed one fan.

“Amazing photo, love this angel,” added a different devotee.

“So freaking gorgeous!!!!” said another follower, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“Looking good girl,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The digital influencer has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the 34-year-old has flaunted her incredible figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a brief video, in which she wore a black monokini. That post has been liked over 19,000 times since it was shared.