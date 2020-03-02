Coronavirus Kills Top Aide To Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Marking Third Major Lawmaker Death

The deadly coronavirus has claimed yet another victim to its growing death toll in Mohammad Mirmohammadi, who has been described as Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s top aide. He is not the only lawmaker to have succumbed to the disease, highlighting the growing crisis in the Middle Eastern nation.

Mirmohammadi, who was 71-years-old, was a member of the Expediency Discernment Council, which is a body that advises the Ayatollah and settles disputes with parliament. According to The Associated Press, Mirmohammadi marks the 66th death in Iran, though many foreign policy experts have claimed that the number of fatalities is likely far higher.

The 71-year-old reportedly died at a hospital in north Tehran. His mother had passed away from COVID-19 in the days leading up to his death.

Though Mirmohammadi was not a household name in Iran, he had worked quiety behind the scenes in Iran’s theocracy for decades. He served as a top official to both President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and President Ali Khamenei, who now the country’s supreme leader. He was also described as a close confidant of the latter.

Mirmohammadi is the third and most high-profile Iranian lawmaker that has died of the virus. Another victim of the illness was newly elected member of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak, who passed away on February 29.

In addition, it was recently announced that Iran’s first-ever ambassador to the Vatican, Hadi Khosroshahi had also died. He was 81-years-old.

A number of other lawmakers in Iran have come down with the disease as well. These include vice president Masoumeh Ebtekar, who was also spokeswoman — working under the name Sister Mary — for the US Embassy hostage takers in 1979. She was seen having a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani earlier this week, sparking concerns for his safety.

In addition, the deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi has also come down with the disease. Harirchi had made waves on social media after appearing to cough and perspire throughout a press conference on the epidemic. Ironically, Harirchi is in charge of a coronavirus task force that had tried to downplay the crisis.

The increasing crisis in Iran has made it the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities outside of China. In addition, it was reportedly the source of New York state’s first reported coronavirus case. According to Governor Andrew Cuomo, the 30-year-old patient is believed to have contracted the illness during her recent trip to Iran, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.