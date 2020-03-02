Colombian Fitness Model Diana Maux Shows Off Chiseled Physique In Nude Crocheted Bikini

Diana Maux kicked off the week by showing off her chiseled body to her 503,000 Instagram fans, who are loving the Monday inspiration. The Colombian fitness bombshell shared a photo of herself in a bikini to the social media platform, which she paired with a lengthy motivational caption that urged her fans to be kind on themselves.

Maux rocked a mismatched two-piece bathing suit in nude and black, which showcased her sun-kissed complexion. On her upper body, the fitness model had on a nude crocheted top featuring a halter neckline. The top also had thin straps that tied behind Maux’s neck. The bikini included two different patterns created by the crochet. The spaces in the middle were wider, creating a see-through effect that teased a bit of the model’s ample chest. The part that covered her breasts were more solid, preventing too much skin from being exposed.

The South American stunner teamed her bikini top with a pair of black string bottoms whose straps tied on the sides into a bow. The bikini sat high on her sides, baring quite a bit of her strong hips. The front of the bottoms were ultra low on her frame, leaving Maux’s chiseled abs fully on display. Maux did not say where her swimwear was from.

For the shot, Maux stood on a rock by the ocean. She posed with her left side to the camera as she turned her torso slightly to look at a point just behind her. She smiled as she directed her gaze at a point outside of the frame. A large house filled the background. The photo was taken by Christopher Balladarez in Los Angeles, California, as indicated by the tag and geotag paired with the post.

Maux had her brunette hair parted slightly on the right. Her hair was styled down in natural wavy strands that gave her a beach look.

In her caption, Maux encouraged others to recognize their achievements before judging themselves for all the things they are not.

The photo proved to be an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first hour after being published, the post attracted upwards of 2,800 likes and more than 115 comments, suggesting many more interactions will continue to come as the day progresses.

Instagram users took to the comments section to thank Maux for her message, and aso to praise her beauty and physique.

“You are GORGEOUS [fire] [red heart] [heart-eyes emoji] happy Monday babe,” one user wrote.

“Love this caption [flexed bicep emoji] so true!” replied another fan.