Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Tugs At Her Red Leggings In Sexy Instagram Update

Australian fitness trainer Kayla Itsines thrilled her 12.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, which showed off her sculpted physique to perfection. While many of Kayla’s Instagram updates include videos that show her demonstrating various exercises, her latest post was a simple selfie snapped at the gym.

Kayla stood in a gym with a neutral color scheme. The space had black mats on the floors, exposed ceilings with track lights, and several benches and dumbbells were visible in the background. In the neutral backdrop, Kayla’s workout gear was a vibrant pop of color. She rocked a red sports bra that dipped low, revealing a hint of cleavage, and had a cut-out detail on the chest to show a little more skin. The sports bra ended a few inches below her bust, so her chiselled abs were on full display.

She paired the bold red bra with some matching cropped leggings. The waistband of the leggings came right to her belly button, but Kayla got playful as she snapped her selfie and tugged her pants down slightly on one side, exposing a bit more of her stomach.

The stunner from Australia wore her brunette locks up in a messy bun, and she finished off her ensemble with crisp white tennis shoes. She posed with one hip slightly cocked as she smiled for the camera, capturing her fit physique for her followers with her cell phone.

In the caption of the post, Kayla discussed her workout program and gave her fans a bit more information about what it looked like. Whether or not they were interested in the program itself, her fans loved the smoking hot selfie, and the post received over 18,300 likes within just two hours. The post also received 98 comments from her fans in the comments section.

“Where is your outfit from? Love it!” one fan said.

Another fan agreed, and commented “love this red workout gear on ya mama!”

One fan was particularly captivated by a certain area of Kayla’s body, and said “I want your abs!! Love your work outs been following you since 2014!!!”

“You have such a nice body,” one follower said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Kayla frequently shows off her sculpted body on Instagram, and even goes through exercises with her followers. Earlier today, as The Inquisitr reported, she showcased a few moves in an ab-focused workout video. Kayla rocked a pair of tiny black gym shorts and an orange sports bra in the video, and showcased her impressive physique.