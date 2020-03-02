NFL Rumors: Two Teams Drop Out Of The Race To Land Tom Brady

The race to land Tom Brady is narrowing.

After some initial reports this offseason indicated that as many as a dozen teams were interested in the soon-to-be free agent, a new report claiming that two teams initially pegged as in the running are now backing away. As Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported, the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts have both made it clear that they will not be going after Brady.

“You can cross them off the list,” Breer wrote. “I was told pretty emphatically that neither will be in the mix if Brady does make it to free agency.”

As The Inquisitr reported, the Giants were initially listed as a team interested in Brady, though seemed to be a long-shot. The team is moving forward with Daniel Jones as the starter following Eli Manning’s retirement, and paying top money to land Brady for a few seasons would not seem to fit in with those plans. The Colts seemed to be a better potential fit, with reports that the team is not sure if Jacoby Brissett would be the starting quarterback moving forward.

Breer did say that Brady is expected to make a decision fairly quickly once he hits free agency for the first time in his career. He noted that Brady is not expected to take a long and drawn-out free agency tour, with long stops at the teams courting him as starting quarterback.

“The idea of a tour sounds nice. But those almost never happen with top-tier free agents in the NFL,” Breer wrote. “The market moves too fast, which means no one, not the teams and not the players, has the time to let one play out.”

There are still many insiders who believe that Brady will remain with the Patriots. As Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported, Brady still feels a close connection to the Patriots and is prepared to listen carefully to the team’s pitch to keep him there for the remainder of his career. A big part of that will pressing Brady on just how much control he has with the franchise and how much has been put in place to accommodate his wishes.

“Wherever he goes, there won’t be one guy who knows what he wants done and how he wants it done,” Curran cited an NFL source. “Is he going to coach the receivers coach on how to coach the receivers? Or coach the offensive coordinator? There’s a million things.”