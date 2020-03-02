Amy Klobuchar Drops Out Of Presidential Race, Will Endorse Joe Biden

Amy Klobuchar announced on Monday that she is ending her presidential bid and would support formal rival Joe Biden in his run for the White House. The announcement comes just hours before Super Tuesday, the day on which voters in numerous states get together to cast their votes for the 2020 presidential election Democratic nominee. As The New York Times reports, the move narrows the range of candidates whom voters can choose to Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg, and Tulsi Gabbard after South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg announced that he was also dropping out on Sunday.

Klobuchar will show her support for Biden by appearing with the former Vice President at his rally in Dallas ahead of Super Tuesday. The Minnesota senator had a surprisingly strong run, nabbing third place in New Hampshire, placing her above party favorites like Warren and Biden. She received an infusion of cash after the win, but she was largely outspent and out-earned by her rivals.

“Ms. Klobuchar, despite a strong third-place finish in New Hampshire, lagged her moderate rivals in every other state and was often seen as a candidate siphoning support. Though she had varying levels of support across the Super Tuesday map, polling within reach of leading candidates in some predominantly Republican states with open primaries, but it is unclear how much of a boost any of her rivals will see in the wake of Ms. Klobuchar’s exit, or where she may direct her 7 delegates,” the Times notes.

Democrats have expressed concern about the large field of candidates running for president in 2020, arguing that the number of people running dilutes the votes, making it difficult for a front-runner to emerge from the field.

Despite her New Hampshire triumph, Klobuchar’s campaign had poor showings in Nevada, South Carolina, Nevada, and Iowa. Her campaign was further marred by frequent schedule changes and poor voter turnout at her rallies. On Sunday, Klobuchar was forced to cancel a rally in Minnesota after protesters stormed the stage.

Klobuchar positioned herself as a moderate and targeted her message at center-left voters as well as moderate Republicans. She was one of the few candidates to express vocal disapproval of Medicare for All and advocated for keeping the health care system as it is.

She also frequently pointed to her moderate voting record and willingness to work with her colleagues across the aisle.

“On the campaign trail, she would refer frequently to her snowy beginnings as she continually pitched her Midwestern roots as a presidential credential,” the Times writes.