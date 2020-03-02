Iulia Valentina Goes Braless In Sheer Crop Top On Instagram

Romanian model Iulia Valentina kept her risqué Instagram feed rolling with a brand new post that showed off her busty assets and enviable physique. In the two-photo update uploaded on February 29, the model went braless in an ultra-revealing crop top.

In the first photo, Iulia was photographed indoors, seemingly inside her room. She sat on the edge of the bed and looked to the side. Her right hand rested on her knees, while her other hand leaned on the bed. A small pink purse was seen beside her.

In the second snap, the blond bombshell changed her pose. She was still lounging on the bed, but this time, she spread her legs and leaned her body to the side and held the tiny bag in one hand.

Iulia looked casual and sexy in a tiny white crop top that was made out of a sheer fabric that showed a glimpse of her voluptuous chest, much to the delight of her fans. Her bandeau-style top was cut off just below her busts. Also, it had a low-cut neckline that exposed her cleavage.

The 23-year-old stunner’s toned midsection were on full display between the top and a black pair of high-waisted trousers that were covered in rhinestones. Overall, the sexy ensemble emphasized her hourglass figure.

Iulia wore a full makeup application that included darkened brows, nude-toned eyeshadow, a hint of pink blush, glowing highlighter, and pink lipstick with lipgloss on top. She accessorized with a dainty tennis necklace and matching bracelet, as well as a ring, a watch, and several pairs of stud earrings. The hottie sported her long blond hair up in a high bun with a few tendrils framing her face.

In the caption, Iulia revealed that her “pants” were from her brand, Glitz Fashion.

Within the first 24 hours of posting, the latest update earned over 40,000 likes and more than 230 comments. Many of Iulia’s fans flocked to the comments section of the post to shower her with compliments about her beauty, while other followers raved about her killer physique. Countless others were short on words, choosing instead to drop a combination of emoji.

“Probably the sexiest human on earth. Wow!” one fan commented on the post.

“I don’t say this often. ANGELS ENVY YOUR BEAUTY!!!” another admirer gushed.

“Very beautiful young lady. Thanks for the beautiful post,” a third social media user chimed in.

“You are truly a blessing from above. God’s beautiful creation at its finest,” a fourth Instagram follower wrote, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.