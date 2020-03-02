Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Flaunts Sculpted Booty In Barely There Thong For Hot Boomerang

Ariana James started off the week showing off her sculpted derriere to her 2.3 million Instagram fans on Monday, March 2. The Colombian fitness model took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a Boomerang that showed her backside clad in a tiny underwear that left little to the imagination.

In the clip, James was featured sitting over her ankles, with her booty toward the camera. The fitness model had both of her hands up on her head. The Boomerang showed James moving her upper body from side to side, in movements that showcased her strong shoulders and arms. James was kneeling down on a black rubber mat on a balcony. She looked out of the protective glass railing at the ocean that glistened in the background. Though James did not add a geotag to her post, those who follow her will recognize this as her home in Brickell in Miami, Florida.

James wore a mismatched two-piece bathing suit. On her lower body, the South American beauty rocked a pair of black bottoms with a thin elastic band that hugged her slender midsection. The bikini boasted a thong bottom that barely covered anything at all, leaving James’s toned derriere fully on display. The contrast posed by her itty bitty waist made her strong lower body even more pronounced.

James teamed her bikini bottoms with a top in a light orange tone that contrasted with her dark hair and tanned skin. The top featured a thin set of straps that tied behind her neck, and another set that tied around her back. Though the front of the bikini wasn’t in clear view, a glimpse of it showed that it was light green with a black print.

James wore her raven hair down in straight strands that fell to her booty. As she moved from side to side, her hair swept across her back and derriere.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a hit with her followers. Within the first hour of being up, the video has been viewed more than 93,800 times, garnering over 28,400 likes and more than 570 comments — and counting.

Instagram users used the opportunity to rave about James’s beauty and figure, leaving a trail of compliments and emoji in the comments section. Users also engaged with James’s caption, in which she said this is was she does when fans ask her to show her feet. As usual, most of the comments were in the model’s native Spanish, though the presence of other languages show that she has fans in different countries.

“The view is amazing,” one one her English-speaking fans wrote.