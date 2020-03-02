Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Stunning Curves In All-White Undies Set On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian gave fans a rare treat on Monday afternoon with her latest Instagram post. In a photo on her feed, the reality star stripped down to an all-white undies set from her clothing brand, Good American. The two-piece set showed off her curves in the best way possible.

The photo showed Khloe leaning up against a white wall as she snapped a selfie in the mirror in front of her. In the background, a white vanity could be seen with a pink chair. The photo was edited to have an all-over pink and slightly blurry filter with little white specks, but it was still impossible to miss how amazing Khloe looked in her lingerie. Fans’ eyes were likely focused on Khloe in her skimpy outfit.

Khloe’s look included a skintight sports bra with thin straps on her shoulders. The top pushed up her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. The bra cut off just below her chest, which put her flat, toned tummy on full display.

Khloe paired the top with a matching, U-shaped bottom that sat low on the front of her waist to further expose her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high on Khloe’s hips, which accentuated her hourglass figure. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s long, lean legs were fully exposed in the high-cut undies.

Khloe’s only accessory appeared to be a silver bangle on her wrist. She looked to be rocking a mostly natural face, though her phone was blocking much of the view. Her blond hair was slicked back behind her head in messy waves as she seemed to be getting ready for her day.

Khloe posed with her shoulder against the wall as she cocked her hip out and crossed her legs, which further accentuated her figure. She ran her other hand through her hair and snapped the photo.

Khloe’s post garnered more than 364,000 likes and just over 1,400 comments in under half an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the reality star’s fans, family, and friends sent their love in the comments section.

“Ok!!!!!!!!!!” Khloe’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Wow just stunning babe,” another user added.

“You’ve just put pressure on all of Instagram,” a third user joked with flame emoji.

“PERFECT BODY,” a fourth follower added.

It’s not too often that Khloe strips down to lingerie on Instagram in the winter time, but she brings the heat no matter what she’s wearing. Last week, she showed off her curves again in a denim jumpsuit that hugged all the right places.