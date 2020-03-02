Brunette Bombshell Lyna Perez Goes Topless In A Hot Pink G-String For NSFW Photo

Lyna Perez rocked a barely-there ensemble for her latest Instagram upload. The brunette bombshell stunned her fans with the NSFW post on Monday afternoon.

In the sexy snap, Lyna left little to the imagination as she rocked nothing but a tiny hot pink g-string that showed off her round booty and curvy hips. The model went nearly naked for the snap as she exposed her bare chest, toned arms, and tiny waist.

Lyna had her long, dark brown hair parted down the middle and twisted into a thick braid that fell down her back. She accessorized the look with large gold hoop earrings.

The model sported a full face of makeup in the shot. She donned sculpted eyebrows and thick lashes with a pink eye shadow to make her eyes pop. She looked positively glowing with a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, under eyes, and nose, as well as some pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the look with a bright pink gloss on her full lips.

In the background of the photo, a stone fence and tons of green foliage can be seen as a blue sky peeked out behind the leaves of the trees. In the caption, Lyna told her fans that she was getting exhausted of grabbing her own booty in her photos, and asked if anyone would like to volunteer for the job.

Of course, many of the model’s more than 4.8 million followers went wild for the snap. Fans clicked the like button more than 63,000 likes and over 1,600 comments in less than hour after it was published to her feed.

“There is a special place in booty heaven for you,” one of Lyna’s follower stated in the comments section.

“Every Picture you post is taking my breathe away,” remarked another adoring fan.

“I just see only ur eyes, too gorgeous,” a third social media user told the model.

“This photo is nearly too hot to handle. Wow. You’re an absolute smokeshow girly. Total goals right there,” a fourth person wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves on social media. She often sports scanty bathing suits in her posts.

Just last week, the model flaunted her hourglass figure in a see-through white tank top and a barely-there gold thong as she hung out by the pool. Lyna Perez’s fans also went wild for the photo. To date, the snap has gained more than 184,000 likes and over 2,600 comments.