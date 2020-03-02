‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Stuns In A Skimpy, Crochet Bikini While Sitting In The Sand

Kate Bock kicked off the week with a smoking hot new Instagram post that saw her clad in a very tiny bikini.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model posted the update on Monday. It included two slides, one of which was a roundup of the various products she uses to “prep for beach days.” The other was a shot of the 27-year-old putting the beauty regimen to use as she soaked up the sun during a beautiful day on the beach.

Kate was captured sitting in the sand with her legs stretched out in front of her in the smoldering black-and-white addition to her Instagram page. A gorgeous view of the gentle waves flowing up to the shore provided a stunning background to the snap, but it was the model herself that captivated her audience of over 645,000 people.

The Canadian bombshell sent pulses racing as she basked in the sun’s warmth in a minuscule bikini that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. Though the exact color scheme wasn’t determinable due to the filter over the image, fans could tell that its intricate, crochet pattern boasted a variety of contrasting hues.

Kate’s two-piece set included a triangle-style top with thick shoulder straps. It was designed with a daringly low-cut v neckline that left an eyeful of cleavage well on display. The garment also featured a thick band that wrapped tight around the model’s ribcage to accentuate her slim frame.

On her lower half, Kate sported a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as revealing. The high-cut piece covered up only what was necessary, allowing the blond beauty to show off her long, toned legs and curves. Meanwhile, its thick waistband was pulled high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection.

Kate completed her sexy beach day look with a pair of trendy round sunglasses, as well as a stack of necklaces and hoop earrings. She tied her long tresses up in a bun that sat high up on her head, though a few strands fell out to give it a messy style.

Fans wasted no time in making use of the Instagram posts like and comment function. After just four hours of going live, the eye-popping upload has been double-tapped over 7,000 times and has received dozens of notes with compliments for Kate’s stunning display.

“Nice tummy and well…nice everything,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kate was “incredibly sexy and beautiful.”

“Sunkissed & so stunning,” commented a third.

Kate has been dazzling her fans with a number of sexy bikini looks lately. Another recent addition to her feed saw her showing off her peachy posterior in a cheeky, polka dot two-piece. Her followers had nothing but love for the snap which, to date, has earned over 23,000 likes.