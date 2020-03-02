James Lipton Dead, Host Of ‘Inside The Actors Studio’ Dies At Age 93

James Lipton has died. The legendary Inside the Actors Studio host passed away at his home on March 2, TMZ reports. He was 93.

Lipton’s cause of death was from bladder cancer, according to The New York Times.

Lipton was the Dean Emeritus of the Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University in New York City before hosting his famous Bravo TV show Inside the Actors Studio starting in 1994. Lipton hosted the show for 22 seasons before retiring from it in 2018. During his long run on the Q&Ashow, Lipton picked the brains of stars including Clint Eastwood, Paul Newman, Meryl Streep, Sidney Pollack, Carol Burnett, Julia Roberts, Spike Lee, Barbra Streisand, George Clooney, Bradley Cooper and more.

Lipton once revealed that some of his favorite guests included Dave Chappelle and late Superman star Christopher Reeve, who talked with him after the tragic 1995 horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed.

The Inside the Actors Studio host famously ended his interviews with a list of 10 questions that included, “What is your favorite word? What is your least favorite word? What turns you on creatively, spiritually or emotionally? What turns you off? What is your favorite curse word? What noise do you love?”

He always ended by asking his subjects, “If Heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the Pearly Gates?”

Lipton credited his list of questions list to French talk show host Bernard Pivot.

In the two years since Lipton’s retirement, the iconic series has continued as a craft seminar for the students of The Actors Studio MFA program at the university with a rotating lineup of hosts.

As for his own interest in acting, Lipton’s first professional acting job was on the live radio program “The Long Ranger” in the 1940s when he was cast as the voice of Dan Reid. He later enrolled at Wayne State University in Detroit with plans to become a lawyer before attending Columbia University as his interest in acting grew.

In the 1950s, Lipton landed a lengthy stint on the soap opera The Guiding Light, playing Dr. Dick Grant. He became a TV writer on a series of soaps, before penning the story and lyrics for the Broadway musical Sherry. Lipton also published both fiction and nonfiction books, and in the 1970s he worked as a television producer for several high-profile TV events, including President Jimmy Carter’s inaugural gala and multiple birthday specials for Bob Hope.

Lipton is survived by his wife, Kedakai Turner.