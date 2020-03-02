‘Siesta Key’ Star Alyssa Salerno Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump On Instagram

Alex Kompo's girlfriend says she's 'thriving' as she shares new photos of her too-cute bump.

Alyssa Salerno showed off her baby bump on Instagram. The Siesta Key star, who is pregnant with boyfriend Alex Kompothecras’ baby, shared two gorgeous shots on her social media page, and many of her 89,000 Instagram fans were in awe of her too-cute tummy.

In the photos, Alyssa is wearing fringed, striped flared pants, a brown sweater, and a stylish fur-collared coat as she posed outdoors in Sarasota, Florida. In the first snap, the hairdresser turned MTV reality star is holding her hands up in the air as she poses in the funky outfit. The second pic shows the more maternal side of the expectant mom. In that photo, Alyssa cradles her baby belly with one hand as she stands tall and looks up.

In comments to the post, some friends and followers of the Siesta Key star reacted to her cute outfit and barely-there baby bump nearly three months after she publicly announced her pregnancy.

“I would never know you are expecting! You are rocking pregnancy! You look great,” one fan wrote.

“Ohhh I see a lil baby pouch!” another said.

“Beautiful!! Pregnancy makes you glow,” a third fan wrote to Alyssa.

“People want to look this good not pregnant,” another fan noted. “You wear pregnancy so well!!!”

Other fans joked that if they could look as good as Alyssa does when pregnant, they would have more kids. There’s no doubt that Alyssa knows how to stay stylish in what is presumed to be the second trimester of her pregnancy.

One person who probably won’t comment on Alyssa’s cute baby bump is her boyfriend Alex’s ex-girlfriend, Juliette Porter. The Siesta Key narrator told Entertainment Tonight (via YouTube) that while she wishes her ex the best, his impending fatherhood is coming “too soon” for her after their rocky breakup. Juliette did say that she thinks Alyssa is “good” for Alex and that she hopes he is ready to embrace being a dad.

In December, Alysa and Alex surprised Siesta Key fans with the news that they are expecting a baby girl. The reality stars have not revealed their child’s due date, but they are already calling their daughter their “little princess.”

Fans are curious about Alyssa’s due date, and if any of her pregnancy will be documented on the current season of Siesta Key. In a recent post to Instagram, Alyssa revealed that she will soon post a pregnancy Q&A to YouTube, so fans should stay tuned for that.